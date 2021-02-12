ADVERTISEMENT
Arjun Kapoor to support sponsor treatment cost of 100 cancer couples

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is lending support to 100 cancer couples. He says the pandemic has taught him the importance of helping others.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is lending support to 100 cancer couples. He says the pandemic has taught him the importance of helping others.

“The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine’s month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time,” said the actor.

Arjun, whose mother Mona Shouri passed away due to cancer, has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for the initiative.

“Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight,” he added.

“Cancer severely impacts one’s immunity, making them extremely vulnerable to the Coronavirus. The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines,” he added.

The actor appeals people to come forward and support these vulnerable couples.

“By supporting their yearly medical treatment worth Rs 1 lakh per patient that takes care of expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, we can save them from draining out financially,” he said.  –ians/dc/vnc

