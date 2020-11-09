Arjun Kapoor will miss Diwali with sister Anshula this year

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will have a working Diwali this year away from home, and will particularly miss performing pooja with sister Anshula.

“I usually spend Diwali with friends or family, and mostly with Anshula. To begin with, we do a puja at home on Diwali. This year, I guess, she will have to do it on her own. I will join her over a zoom call. I guess at this point the sibling love has to prevail digitally rather than physically,” he said.

Arjun will be shooting for the upcoming horror comedy “Bhoot Police” in Dharamshala with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam on Diwali.

Advtg.

“I will be working, but I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen. I think my friends and family would understand that the less we socialise and the more we maintain distance, it will only allow us to prevail against the virus,” Arjun said.

“Even our festivities should teach us that we don’t need to be with one another to celebrate. It’s the emotion, it’s the feeling,” he added.

“I guess that’s a Diwali gift. God has been kind. I plan to spend it in Dharamshala with our cast and crew. I think we will be able to have a basic get together because we are in a bubble while we are shooting. It will be a day off, allowing everybody to connect with their families back home and take it easy, and just be happy and pray for an amazing start to the New Year,” he said.

Advtg.

On his Diwali wish, Arjun said: “My wish for Diwali would genuinely be that the world gets back up on its feet, and I think we are slowly attempting it. It’s a long way to go but I do believe the last six months have taught us that we need to be patient and that patience will pay off in the future.”

“Here’s hoping that by next Diwali, we would be back on our feet as a society, and as an industry. I wish and crave that we are able to entertain more people, they come out to watch our films, theatres are back properly and, of course, with OTT being there, we can continue to make great content to entertain people,” he said.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc