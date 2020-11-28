Arjun, Malaika indulge in Insta banter

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some cheeky banter on social media.

Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sporting a grey sweater paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with sunglasses.

“When SHE looks at you…” Arjun wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika countered: “Who?”

Arjun cheekily replies: “@malaikaaroraofficial take a wild wild guess fool!!!”

Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

–IANS

dc/vnc