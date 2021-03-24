ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Arjun Mathur hits the gym after 'unhealthy lockdown'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Arjun Mathur, who is currently shooting for the second season of “Made In Heaven”, hit the gym on Tuesday and updated fans about his fitness gameplan.

The actor, who got an Emmy Nomination for his role in the first season of the show, said that he is going to workout with “no substitutes” and “no shortcuts”.

Posting the picture on his Instagram from the gym, Arjun captioned: “Finally starting to get somewhere.No shortcuts. No substitutes. Just 4 months of extreme discipline, self-control, will-power and hard bloody work after an extremely toxic and unhealthy lockdown. Under the immaculate guidance of @samir_jaura and @thephysiquearchitect. No pain, no gainzzz.”

The actor got an encouraging response from industry colleagues like Sanjay Kapoor, Karsh Kale and Shweta Tripathi.

Arjun will also be seen in the series “The Gone Game 2” and “U-Special”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

