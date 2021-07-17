Arjun Rampal has ‘feeling of sudden emptiness’!

Adv.

Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Saturday to share that he feels a sudden emptiness after wrapping up the shoot of the upcoming film “Dhaakad”. He said, “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you.”

“The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can’t really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again,” Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.

Thanking the other crew members, he added: “@smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest, my personal team, the crew from India. @writish1 for the words. The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again. #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest.”

The film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, features Arjun as the antagonist. The Razneesh Ghai directorial also features acclaimed Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who became popular as Bob Biswas in “Kahaani”.