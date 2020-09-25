Arjun Rampal tests Covid negative, to re-test in 4 days

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested Covid negative. Rampal took to his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with netizens.

“Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers,” Rampal tweeted.

On Thursday, the actor had informed that his co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested Covid-19 positive on the set of their upcoming film “Nail Polish”. As a result, shooting has been stopped for time being, and the cast and crew including lead actor Arjun Rampal have been re-tested for the virus.

Rampal is currently under home quarantine and has to take another Covid test after four days because he came in direct contact with co-actors Kaul and Tiwari.

Rampal had shared in an Instagram post on Thursday: “Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5.”

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, courtroom drama “Nail Polish” is scheduled to premiere on Zee5.

–IANS

abh/vnc