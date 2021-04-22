Adv.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had been battling the virus for almost a week, and he says he managed to recover so quickly because he had already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light❤️#recovered,” Arjun Rampal shared in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, the actor wrote on Instagram to inform that he had tested positive and was living in isolation.