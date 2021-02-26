ADVERTISEMENT
Arjun Rampal calls ‘Dhaakad’ ‘one hell of a film’

Arjun Rampal completes the shoot for the upcoming action film 'Dhaakad'. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut starrer

By Glamsham Bureau
Arjun Rampal with Dhaakad team
Arjun Rampal with Dhaakad team
Mumbai, Feb 26: Actor Arjun Rampal has completed the shoot for the upcoming action film Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer.

Rampal posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as “one hell of a film”.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: “Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni.”

The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is expected to hit screens on October 1.

