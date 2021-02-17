ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Arjun Rampal's 'mesmerising' time amid Satpura tigers with family

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared videos and pictures from his ongoing trip at Satpura Wildlife reserve. The actor is holidaying with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and three children, daughters Myraa and Mahikaa and son Arik.

“An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and on booe solo. Lots of other beautiful animals. This is the oldest and largest forest reserve in India at #mptourism has done a fantastic job of relocating 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a larger more safer space for the animals. A must visit here is recommended,” he captioned his pictures and videos.

The actor will soon be seen in the film Dhakaad starring Kangana Ranaut. He plays the villain in the film.

