ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Armaan Malik: Can never fake my emotions and thoughts

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday made a confession saying he cannot fake his emotions and thoughts. Armaan took to Twitter to reveal this aspect of his nature.

“I can never get myself to fake anything. My emotions, my thoughts, my energy. It is the way it is,” he tweeted.

Fans of the singer responded to his tweet saying this is exactly why they love Armaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why we like you so much,” commented a fan.

“It shows how humble you are!! You will continue to succeed in life because you are so transparent! Great role model for the Youth of India,” expressed another fan.

“And we love you the way you are. We believe in you,” shared another fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armaan currently has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter and often engages in interactive sessions with them.

The singer recently reminded his fans the importance of becoming humble in life. “Whenever I feel low I remind myself that what I currently have is what I used to want at one point. Count your blessings,” he tweeted.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleYami Gautam takes lessons in Haryanvi language for 'Dasvi'
Next articleKaran Wahi, Waluscha De Sousa to host ‘Indian Pro Music League’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021