Armaan Malik dedicates MTV Europe Music Award to Indian kids who dare to dream

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik bagged his first MTV Europe Music Award, which he has dedicated to Indian kids who dare to dream and work hard to make it come true.

Armaan won the Best India Act award for his first English single “Control”, which had released in March.

“I’ve just had the most unreal year so far, and this win at the EMAs just made it better by a million notches! ‘Control’ is my debut English single and to have received this kind of love, support, and recognition at a global level so early on in my journey makes me really emotional,” said the 25-year-old.

“I want to thank all my ‘Armaanians’ across the world who voted for me without whom this would not have been possible. They just shower me with so much love and I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet! Last but not least, this win is dedicated to all those young Indian kids who dare to dream and work hard to make them come true, this is for you. Dream on,” he added.

Armaan was nominated alongside artistes like Divine, Prabh Deep and Kaam Bhaari.

The awards ceremony was streamed live on Voot Select and aired on Vh1 India on November 9.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Armaan released several songs including his second English single “Next 2 me”.

“I have two singles in the pipeline and will release by the end of the year. One is in Hindi and the other is in English. I also have some international collaborations planned for 2021,” Armaan informed.

–IANS

