Bollywood News

Armaan Malik expresses gratitude to RJs on World Radio Day

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik expressed his gratitude to radio jockeys and hosts on the occasion of World Radio Day on February 13. The singer shared that he wouldn’t be wherever he is today without the support of radio.

“This #WorldRadioDay I wanna thank all the RJ’s and radio show hosts that have played my songs and supported my musical journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be wherever I am today, without you. Much love and respect!” Armaan tweeted.

Reacting to the singer’s tweet, fans expressed their love for him. Some even shared that they listen to radio just to hear Armaan’s voice!

Meanwhile the singer, while hosting Fridays With Armaan the day before on Twitter, backed fellow singer Rahul Vaidya to win the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss. He also wished Rahul all the best for the reality game show.

–IANS

abh/vnc

