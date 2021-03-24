ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik has "completely recovered" from Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik informed fans on Wednesday evening that he has recovered from Covid. Armaan shared the news along with a picture of himself that he posted on Instagram.

“Everyone around me would always tell me I was being paranoid, so I never thought I’d test positive for Covid-19, but that tiny little monster has a way of reaching you one way or another! I’m just happy to be on the other side of it right now, and extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks,” he wrote.

Armaan’s post was flooded with comments by curious fans expressing their anxiety.

Replying to a fan who asked if he is fine now, the singer informed that he has “completely recovered”.

Armaan’s latest numbers are “Parinda” and “Main hoon na tere saath”, in the soundtrack of the upcoming film “Saina”. Both songs are composed by his brother Amaal Mallik.

–IANS

abh/vnc

