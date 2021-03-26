ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik: It's been so long since I've hung out with my fans

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Armaan Malik is dying to meet and hang out with his fans. The singer, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, took to social media on Friday to express his desire.

Armaan shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen shaking hands with fans at an event.

“Can we all meet again it’s been so long since i’ve hung out w my fans!!!” he captioned.

Reacting to his post, fans expressed that they were also dying to meet him.

“We wanna meet you too,” commented a fan.

“More than a year I guess,” suggested another fan. Similar comments followed.

Armaan has recently recovered from Covid-19. Earlier this week, the singer shared a post on Instagram saying he is “on the other side of” the virus right now.

“Everyone around me would always tell me I was being paranoid, so I never thought I’d test positive for Covid-19, but that tiny little monster has a way of reaching you one way or another! I’m just happy to be on the other side of it right now, and extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks,” Armaan informed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

–IANS

abh/vnc

