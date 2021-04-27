Armaan Malik: Many Indians bring down their own artistes and praise others

Adv.

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday said many Indians have a tendency to bring down their own artistes and praise outsiders. The singer urged netizens to support local talent.

“I see so many Indians bring their own artists down and praising others from outside their Indians bring their own artists down and praising others from outside their country. This attitude has to change if we wanna push any of our homegrown artists globally. We have exceptional talent right here @ home, support them, show them love, don’t demoralise them,” Armaan tweeted.

“I wanna break this bubble of how Indian artists are perceived all over the world. And I know my #armaanians are with me on this journey. We’re gonna bring the much-needed change together,” he mentioned in a separate tweet tagging his fans who identify as armaanians.

Commenting on Armaan’s tweet, his fans showered him with their love and support. Several fans also suggested that netizens need to stop trolling artistes on social media unnecessarily.

