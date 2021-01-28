ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Armaan Malik raises a pertinent question about post-Covid-19 life

Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy; the vibe is weird and different

By Glamsham Editorial
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is weird and different. The singer also seems confused about where the world is headed post Covid-19.

“Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?” Armaan Malik tweeted on Thursday.

In a separate tweet, the singer expressed: “Even though things have somewhat come back to normalcy, the vibe is weird and different. Is everyone else as confused as me as to where the world is headed 2021 and beyond ?!”

Responding to his tweets, netizens offered their perspective about the pandemic hit world.

“Yes it is weird but its actually better than that 2020 wali vibe! the fear of uncertainty has certainly gone!” shared a user.

“The confusion is there with everyone… it’s still very much unclear that whether things have come back to normal or is it something like new normal,” commented another user.

“Looks like everything has stopped. It will take some time for everything to become normal,” expressed another user.

Several youngsters also commented on the singer’s tweet saying they are tired of attending online class amid the new normal and are now looking forward to heading back to their respective school and college.  –ians/abh/vnc

