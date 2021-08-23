Armaan Malik opens up on his first song for an Akshay Kumar movie

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Singer Arrmaan Malik recently recorded his first song for an Akshay Kumar movie titled ‘Tum Aaogey’.

Sharing about the track from the film ‘Bell Bottom’, Malik says that he experienced a different feeling while recording the song.

“‘Tum Aaogey’ is an emotional track with a patriotic theme. In a way it is different from the rest of my discography. I don’t think I’ve sung a song like this before, which makes it even more special. During the recording, I experienced a plethora of sentiments, as I positioned myself in the shoes of others, to emulate what they must be feeling through my voice. It’s been an experience that I will hold on to forever,” he says.

Armaan also talks about doing the first song for Akshay Kumar and singing with Amaal Malik.

“This is the first song I’ve ever done for an Akshay Kumar movie. I was elated when Amaal Malik told me that he wanted to onboard me for this track. Collaborating with Amaal and Rashmi Virag has always been an amazing experience, given our hit track record together with songs like ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Tere Mere’ and many more,” he says.

“I am very confident that ‘Tum Aaogey’ would follow suit and be equally successful. It is a certainty considering the beautiful lyrics and emotions that lace this song,” reveals Armaan.

Armaan has sung for films like ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Sanam Re’ and others.

“I recorded this track during the pandemic at my home studio. I also recorded some bits in a hotel room when I was travelling. It’s crazy how a song comes together in different places. The key to getting this song right was to feel every word I was singing,” he says.

“This particular rendition is my truest singing, and even though it’s got my signature style, I’ve managed to incorporate a couple of fresh inflections and vocal runs,” he concludes.

–IANS

ila/arm