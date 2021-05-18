What is Armaan Malik's request to authorities

Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Monday tweeted to express his support to students, requesting concerned authorities to avoid holding class 12 board examinations under the current circumstances.

“I am in support of all students across boards who are being asked to appear for examinations during these dire times. It’s unfair and inhuman to expect anyone to be giving exams like this!!” Armaan wrote.

“I have no clue how the education setup is working currently in this scenario and maybe I don’t have accuracy in what I am talking about.. but I just feel for the students who have to go out there and give exams under such messed up conditions. That’s all,” the singer mentioned in a separate tweet.

Armaan also reacted to a fan asking him to tweet demanding cancellation of the class 12 board exams. Tagging the official account of the Ministry of Education, the singer tweeted: “I pray and hope that today they announce to cancel them brother.. humble request to all the concerned authorities to not hold 12th board examinations under these circumstances. @EduMinOfIndia.”

Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote: “People need to give exams to pass. Whether it’s fair or not . Delaying it more makes one more unsure of things . And cancelling it can be unfair to them too.”

To this, Armaan replied: “I hear ya. the back & forth causes even more mental pressure on students, I completely get that. But don’t you think it’s THE worst possible time to be holding exams? maybe try evaluating them on something else or grade them on their average scores across the year or something?”

–IANS

abh/vnc