ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him.

“I want a tight hug whenever we gonna meet OK… na bto???,” wrote a fan during an interactive session on Twitter titled #FridaysWithArmaan.

To this, Armaan replied: “Done. In PPE kits and with masks. Cool? #FridaysWithArmaan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Armaan was confused when a fan requested him to feature “Bigg Boss 14” couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

“Plz we want to se #Jasly plz cast them,” requested the fan. The singer replied: “What’s a Jasly?”

During the session, a fan requested Armaan to arrange a Zoom video call with fans. The singer assured the fan: “Hum sab bahut jald zoomenge don’t worry ok?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to another fan who asked him what would be a good theme song for his life, the singer wrote: “Dynamite.”

Another fan asked Armaan to share some life advice, to which he replied: “Stop having expectations.”

Quizzed about his upcoming single, the singer maintained suspense: “Still working on it! Have a few ready, thinking of which one to go with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArjun Kapoor launches teaser of mud racing flick 'Muddy' on social media
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aly Goni: Wanted Jasmin & me to be the top two on ‘Bigg Boss 14’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor Aly Goni's most heartbreaking moment on Bigg Boss 14 was watching Jasmin Bhasin leave the house, once she was evicted from the show
Read more
News

Salman Khan’s ‘mega’ selfie

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor Salman Khan posted a cheerful picture on Friday with many Bollywood and cricket celebrities
Read more
News

Rakhi Sawant, mom thanks Salman Khan for his help

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rakhi Sawant has thanked superstar Salman Khan & his family for extending help to her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Arjun Kapoor launches teaser of mud racing flick 'Muddy' on social...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor was among celebrities from Bollywood, as well as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, who on...

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares rape threat screen shots

Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

Why Kunj Anand would regularly visit the police station

Ridhi Dogra: Was eagerly waiting to showcase I can carry big...

John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021