Home Bollywood News

Armaan Malik: Stripped-down version of ‘Control’ a special gift for fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Armaan Malik's special gift: Stripped-down version of'Control'
Armaan Malik
Advtg.

Singer Armaan Malik has dedicated the new stripped-down version of his English song, Control, to his fans.

The singer-songwriter has unveiled the home shot music video on his YouTube channel.

“It’s just amazing to see how much depth a single song has when you take out all the production and simply stick to the core, the heart of it – the lyrics,” said Armaan.

Advtg.

“This stripped-down version of ‘Control’ is a special gift for all my fans who have been waiting to hear it ever since I teased it on the eve of my birthday,” added the singer, who celebrated his birthday in July.

Armaan’s first international single, “Control”, released earlier his year and has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms. –ians/nn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleBabil Khan shares unseen picture of dad Irrfan Khan
Next articleMean Girls’ Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams & Amanda Seyfried reunite

Related Articles

News

Armaan Malik: Internet to be main marketplace for musicians in Covid era

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Latest News

Armaan Malik's new music video directed by dad Daboo Malik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran music composer Daboo Malik has turned director for son Armaan Malik's music video, "Zara thehro".
Read more
Latest News

Armaan Malik postpones song release as a mark of respect for Sushant

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As a gesture of goodwill, singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks