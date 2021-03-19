ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik to fans: Seeing you sing my song a bigger achievement than streams or views

Singer Armaan Malik feels popular acceptance for his new song "Main hoon na tere saath" is a bigger achievement than number of views or streams.

By Glamsham Bureau
“#MainHoonNaTereSaath is a piece of our heart. The moment you guys embrace it with all you have, that’s our success right there. Seeing you all sing it out loud, relating to the words and dedicating it to your loved ones that itself is a bigger achievement than any streams/views,” Armaan tweeted on Friday.

“Remember we artists make songs for YOU, our fans. Your love is all that matters,” he added.

The soulful number from the upcoming film “Saina” was released on Thursday. The song has garnered over 4.9 million views on YouTube till Friday noon.

Netizens commented on the singer’s tweet on Friday expressing how much they love the song, which has been sung by Armaan Malik, written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Amaal Mallik.

“You sing with your soul @ArmaanMalik22 … and it reaches my soul every time I listen to your songs! Every song depicts your versatility… #MainHoonNaTereSaath,” commented a fan.

“Mein hoon na tere is such a pure song. Thank you for always coming up with such beautiful songs. Songs like these gives so much happiness,” expressed another fan.

