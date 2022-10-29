Armaan Malik to perform at Winter Music Fest in Dubai

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Prince of pop Armaan Malik will perform at the Winter Music Fest, which is being held at The Agenda, Dubai Media City in Dubai on November 25.

Known for his hit songs in multiple languages including ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ and many more, Armaan returns to Dubai for an unforgettable live performance.

An excited Armaan Malik said: “Dubai is one of my favourite cities in the world and I always make it a point to visit it at least once a year; be it for work or vacation. I have performed in Dubai on multiple occasions and it’s always an amazing time but Winter Music Fest will be different because you will listen to some exclusive edits and an unheard set list. I look forward to seeing my Armaanians there!”

Armaan recently announced his first-ever pan India tour called ‘Next 2 You’.

He will perform in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad from November 19 to December 3 2022.

He has also been nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 under ‘Best India Act’ for his English single ‘You’. Earlier this year, he featured with international pop star Ed Sheeran’s ‘Step’.

–IANS

mani/kvd