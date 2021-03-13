ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Armaan Malik: Wouldn't like to make Hindi version of 'Butta Bomma'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Singer-composer Armaam Malik, who sang the superhit Telugu song “Butta Bomma” last year, does not like the idea of a Hindi version of the number.

“I think that song is special in that language only. I would not like to make a Hindi version of ‘Butta Bomma’,” he says of the song, filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in last year’s blockbuster Telugu film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

On the success of the single, Armaan said: “I was very happy to see that my non-Hindi song became a huge hit throughout the country. David Warner made a video on the song as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The song composed by S Thaman has seen 559 million hits so far.

Talking about his future projects, he said: “My song from the movie ‘Saina’ is going to be out soon. I have some non-filmy songs as well, which will be released in Hindi and English. Then, I also have two very big songs to be released in Telugu, and I am very excited about the same.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

iv/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJaved Ali on struggle: Would pray to earn 2000 so I could send money home
Next articleVicky to 'Uri' maker Aditya Dhar: Your faith in me scares me
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Prabhas shares romantic poster of Radhe Shyam

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor Prabhas took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
Read more
News

Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrates anniversary with wife Sneha

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Telugu star Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez’s smooth horse ride

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Saturday to share the experience about her new hobby
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021