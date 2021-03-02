ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick on taking advice from superstar dad

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said he takes acting advice from his father, Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Talking about whether his father likes to show him how it’s done, Patrick said: “No, he doesn’t. You know, if I have questions or if I had advice or want to hear what he has to say, I ask but otherwise no. I wouldn’t say so.”

The young actor grew up in the spotlight and started his career from the age of 10 when he had a small role in “The Benchwarmers”, but he always knew his father was a big star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think from some age I understood the magnitude of his celebrity, his name and power. Then when he ran for governor and everything. So, yeah I knew.The governor today would be pretty tough. He’s very straight-forward. He is what you see. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He is who he is and he’s not afraid to speak his mind,” said Patrick.

He recently featured in the 2020 crime drama “Echo Boomers” but has not starred in a film in almost a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast, he said: “In about one month from now, it’ll be a year since I’ve been on a film set. You guys have your s*** together. Our government doesn’t. I think movie sets are actually closed down right now. It’s not great here in LA, I wouldn’t suggest coming out here. My COVID experience has been … I always prioritise my health and my family’s health at the top.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVirat Kohli becomes 1st Indian cricketer to reach 100mn followers on Insta
Next articleMelissa Rivers: Red carpets have lost its charm
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Indian boxers reach Spain, start with light training sessions

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Fourteen elite Indian boxers, including six-time world champion M.C. Marykom, on Monday began...
Read more
Sports

Akanksha makes main draw of ITF women's $15K event

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The All India Tennis Association's (AITA) 'Return to Tennis' endeavour -- the High Performance Training Camps (HPTC) -- has...
Read more
Technology

Chinese hackers target SII, Bharat Biotech: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Chinese and Russian-linked hacking campaigns in recent weeks targeted Indian vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021