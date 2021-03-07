ADVERTISEMENT
Arshad: A year ago this was our last normal week

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on Sunday recalled memories from March last year, which witnessed the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Arshad took to social media to remind netizens of the “last normal week” of their lives before the pandemic hit and the subsequent lockdown across the nation from end of March.

Arshad Warsi tweeted: “A year ago this was our last normal week and nobody knew it.”

“Some day it’ll all be behind us…” added the actor.

Reacting to the actor’s tweet, netizens recounted their ordeal how they’ve suffered due to the pandemic and lockdown.

“I would like to remain optimistic, but the Pandemic has grossly impacted my business which had already hit a low post demonetisation. Wish we too had a Generous & Compassionate Leader like Joe Biden to bail us out,” commented a user.

“Circuit bhai why are you reminding us of the lockdown, I lost my job during the lockdown and I remain extremely worried these days,” commented another user addressing the actor by the name of Circuit, his character in the popular “Munnabhai” franchise.

On the work front, Arshad recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey where he stars alongside Akshay Kumar.

The actor shared the news on Twitter just a few days ago. He wrote: “Wrapped up #BachchanPandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. a@kritisanon , @Asli_Jacqueline , @akshaykumar , @NGEMovies¿ , @farhad_samji. Thank you so much.”

