Arshad Warsi in Abhishek Saxena’s ‘Banda Singh’

The makers have dropped the first poster of ‘Banda Singh’, which is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by ‘Phullu’ fame Abhishek Saxena. The film stars Arshad Warsi & Meher Vij in the leading roles and Arshad will be seen in a different avatar and one of its kind role.
Elated Arshad Warsi shares, “I fell in love with the script, I am sure you all will fall in love with the film.”
Actress Meher Vij shares, “This script is very close to my heart. I am blessed and lucky that I have been considered to play this brilliant role and working with the super talented Arshad warsi is a cherry on cake.”
Director and co-producer Abhishek Saxena says, “I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier too films ‘Phullu’ and ‘Saroj Ka Rishta’ were on social issues but ‘Banda Singh’ is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast.”
Producer Manish Mishra tells, “When I heard the story, it took me hardly few seconds to go ahead and back it. I strongly believe in the script and I am sure the audience haven’t seen Arshad and Meher like this ever before.”
Writer Shaheen Iqbal adds, “After Phullu, I and Abhishek have team up again for Banda Singh which is based on true events. I feel that this untold story needs to be talked about.”
‘Banda Singh’ is produced by Manish Mishra of Seamless Productions LLP and co-produced by Abhishek Saxena under his banner Ambi Abhi Productions. The film is penned by Shaheen Iqbal and screenplay is written by Shaheen Iqbal and Abhishek Saxena. It will be going on floors in mid November.