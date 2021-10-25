Arshad Warsi in Abhishek Saxena’s ‘Banda Singh’

- Advertisement -

The makers have dropped the first poster of ‘Banda Singh’, which is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by ‘Phullu’ fame Abhishek Saxena. The film stars Arshad Warsi & Meher Vij in the leading roles and Arshad will be seen in a different avatar and one of its kind role.

Elated Arshad Warsi shares, “I fell in love with the script, I am sure you all will fall in love with the film.”

Actress Meher Vij shares, “This script is very close to my heart. I am blessed and lucky that I have been considered to play this brilliant role and working with the super talented Arshad warsi is a cherry on cake.”

Director and co-producer Abhishek Saxena says, “I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier too films ‘Phullu’ and ‘Saroj Ka Rishta’ were on social issues but ‘Banda Singh’ is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast.”

Producer Manish Mishra tells, “When I heard the story, it took me hardly few seconds to go ahead and back it. I strongly believe in the script and I am sure the audience haven’t seen Arshad and Meher like this ever before.”

Writer Shaheen Iqbal adds, “After Phullu, I and Abhishek have team up again for Banda Singh which is based on true events. I feel that this untold story needs to be talked about.”