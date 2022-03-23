Arshad Warsi’s double bonanza in Abhishek Dogra’s quirky crime comedy ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’

- Advertisement -

Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a double role for the first time in his career in his next film titled ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’.

The film is a quirky crime comedy and is helmed by ‘Dolly Ki Doli’ director Abhishek Dogra, who is also making his debut as the Producer of the film.

Arshad confirmed all this as he revealed excitedly that he found the script insanely funny.

“I was cracking up every now and then during the narration. And the cherry on cake was the double role. The director has his vision and I am following that. I am playing two individuals who look the same, but are completely different personalities. The script has a good balance of humour and drama.”

The actor will be seen playing two extremely different but same looking people, Jeevan and Bheema, in the film. While one of them belongs to the world of white-collared professionals, the other is involved in the world of crime, and what happens when their paths cross forms the crux of the story.

The film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai and will be shot at different locations in the city.

The actor goes on to talk about how he has prepped for these two different characters.

“As for the prep, the mind is a very powerful tool. Like I was Ajay Kumar in ‘Sehar’ and Circuit in ‘Munnabhai’ – now imagine them in one film! It’s that simple. It has been about 10 days since we went on floors, and we’ve been having a lot of fun. Vijay Raaz, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Pooja Chopra and Bijendra Kala are my co-stars and you can’t imagine the kind of fun we have off camera. Improvisation toh apne aap ho jaati hai,” he insists.

Abhishek is a happy director who is also loving working with this wonderful team.

“‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’ has a lot of humour packed in with some drama. Arshad is one actor who can look innocent and cunning at the same time, he’s really underrated and I have been an admirer of his work. It’s his first ever double role, with two contrasting characters. As a director when you have actors like Arshad and Vijay Raaz in the film, it makes your work easy. Their timing is impeccable.”