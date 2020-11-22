Arshi Khan: Great time to be on the web

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan of Bigg Boss fame is looking forward to the release of her web series Mary Aur Marlow. She says it is a great time to work on digital projects.

She will be playing the character of Mary in the series.

“I liked the fun aspects of the series. The dialogues are too funny and people are going to have a great time watching it. I had a great time shooting for this project,” she said.

“It will be available digitally. OTT is the next big platform. It gives us a lot of creative freedom and it’s a great time to be on the web,” she added.

“Mary Aur Marlow” will release later this month.

She recently posted a poster from the series on her Instagram and wrote: “My new webseries Mary and Marlow will make you laugh, love and live! Watch it soon on Big Movie Zoo OTT platform #arshikhan #newfilm #newbeginnings #bollywood #life #success #arshi #awaam #arshikhanawaamkijaan.”

–IANS

nn/rs