Arshi Khan set to find her dream man on reality show

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in “Bigg Boss 14”, will soon be seen on a reality show where she will choose her life partner. Arshi says if she gets the “man of my choice”, she “wouldn’t mind getting married on screen”.

“I’m in talks for a reality TV show. The makers have been approaching me since the last two to three years, and things got finalised in the beginning of this year but because of the lockdown it went on hold. Now that the situation is getting a little better, makers are considering working on it again,” says the actress.

“If I find a man of my choice. I wouldn’t mind getting married on screen,” she says.

The actress had recently talked about how she feels the need to have a boyfriend in life and realised it all the more during her Covid positive days.

Arshi is also known for her roles in shows like “Vish”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”.

