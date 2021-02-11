ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Arshi Khan: Yes, I am Nightie Queen

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Evicted contestant Arshi Khan managed to be a centre of attraction on Bigg Boss 14 courtesy her weird dressing sense. She was mostly seen sporting risque nightwear in the house. If the antic earned her the nickname Nightie Queen, Arshi says she couldn’t care less.

Perhaps Arshi was out to carve an image of a seductress courtesy her lacy and satin nighties completed with smokey eyes and thick eyelashes even during odd hours. It’s a different thing the outcome on screen was inadvertently far too ludicrous to have that impact.

Arshi, on her part, is not bothered about public perception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thing is that I am just very comfortable in my nighties,” she told IANS. So much so, she even wanted to don the wardrobe during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

“One day I wanted to wear a night wear on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode but Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni stopped me. I just am comfortable in them. Yes, I am (a) Nightie Queen and I love it,” she said.

Arshi is now out of the Bigg Boss house and is currently vacationing in Goa but is upset due to her eviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t understand anything. I am in shock, and am feeling weird. Definitely, I am upset. I can’t even do anything. I had put in so much efforts,” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdah Sharma on wedding prospects: First I need to find a groom
Next articleValentine's Day: Love is in the air and on your playlist, too
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu cheers for strong girl Rubina Dilaik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for Rubina Dilaik and said that she finds the Bigg Boss 14 contestant strong.
Read more
News

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after Blackbuck case dismissed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Salman Khan thanked his fans for their support & concern after Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed two pleas filed by the Rajasthan Govt. against him
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her makeup look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill had won hearts and minds as the cute bubbly Punjabi girl in Bigg Boss 13.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021