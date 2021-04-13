Adv.
Arslan Goni: Portraying '90s gangster was a challenge

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Arslan Goni plays the gangster Lala in the action series “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”. The actor says portraying negative characters is never easy.

“Lala is an extremely challenging and a fun character to play. Imagining and attempting to portray a dare-devil gangster from the early nineties was quite a challenge, and I enjoyed every minute of learning and growing with it,” he says.

In the show, Lala is shown to be arrogant, cunning and jealous. He was quite the leader of Mumbai, until Nawab, essayed by Parth Samthaan, shows up.

“Bringing out Lala’s frustration and jealousy was fun. I enjoyed working with my co-stars and the rest of the crew. It truly was an incredible experience,” says Arslan.

The show stars Patralekha, Ganesh Yadav and Ankit Gupta. It will stream on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

–IANS

