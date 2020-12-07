Bollywood News

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities

By Glamsham Editorial
Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Arundhati Nag says she learnt a lot about the world of youngsters, apps and fake identities working in her debut web series, the upcoming techno-thriller Escaype Live.

Arundhati plays the mother of southern star Siddharth in the show.

“‘Escaype Live’ introduced me to a world that was a complete mystery — a world of youngsters, apps, fake identities, the whole big world of aspirations and how they try to get there. For me, this is a taste of what the younger generation is thinking of,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her role, the actress shared: “I play a mother who cares for her child more than anything else which also could be, in a sense, detrimental. Her desire to see her children succeed could be a trigger for many decisions they take. She isn’t the villain of the piece. She’s doing what her dharma is — to be the mother.”

The show also stars Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tripathi, Waluscha De Sousa, Platbita Borthakur, and Swastika Mukherjee, and is created, produced and co-directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

The story is about five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media becomes a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time I’m working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary. I must admit, I’m a bit of an ignoramus as I don’t watch too much TV, so I haven’t really checked out his work. But, I’m pleasantly surprised with the clarity and the scale at which he is working,” Arundhati said.

“I’m completely blown by his composure, his attention to detail and the way he leads his team dealing with small as well as big problems with a balanced mind. Shooting for a web series or a movie is such a fragmented act and the director is truly the orchestrator — the master. I’m so glad I’ve got to work with him and actually see his little empire,” she added about Tewary.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAarya Babbar, Rahul Dev start shooting for a crime thriller series
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya exits, calls his stint 'nothing short of a dream'

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Arundhati Nag says she learnt a lot about the world of youngsters, apps and fake identities working in...
Read more
News

New-age actors redefine stardom, propped by OTT wave

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Gone are the days when stardom used to be more about image and less about the craft. A breed...
Read more
News

Javed Jaffrey opens up on his new show 'Escaype Live'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Javed Jaffrey says his upcoming web show, Escaype Live, trains the spotlight on the current technological climate by reflecting...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 2

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 3

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 4

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 5

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 6

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Arundhati Nag's debut OTT show introduced her to world of apps and fake identities 7

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020