Arunoday got a chance to explore his passion for poetry in new role

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh plays a poet in the film Lahore Confidential. He says the makers were not aware of his passion for poetry when they initially considered him for the part.

“I don’t think the makers knew of my passion for poetry when they were considering me for the part. At least, I’ve never heard it said on set and in rehearsals. Although I hold Urdu poetry in the highest esteem, I have primarily been a writer and reader of English and English translated poetry,” said Arunoday.

He said working in the film was a pleasurable dive into the nuance and rhythm of Urdu poetry. “It made me very hungry to read and be taught more. I’m looking for someone to help me dig deeper into Urdu poetry,” he said.

Lahore Confidential is a romantic spy thriller featuring Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna, lined up for a December 2020 release on Zee5.

