Aryan Khan flashes trademark grin as Preity Zinta laps up Shah Rukh Khan at IPL auctions

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan’s reaction was literally to grin and bear it!

We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday’s IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity. As Preity’s team snapped up the uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn’t resist a smile, at cameras panned onto him.

Aryan’s dad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after all, co-owns Preity’s rival team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Aryan was present at the auctions. He has often been spotted at KKR matches before. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event. The young Khan was filling in for his father.

Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. She came with her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR.

This was Aryan’s maiden outing at the IPL auctions.

