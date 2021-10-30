HomeBollywoodNews

Aryan Khan walks out of jail on bail (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Ending a long vigil, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) here on Saturday.

With thousands of fans, admirers, a huge posse of police and mediapersons camping here for the second day, Aryan’s much-anticipated exit out of the ARCJ to the waiting vehicle lasted barely a couple of seconds.

- Advertisement -

All that the waiting crowds managed to catch was a glimpse of Aryan sporting a bright blue shirt with his stark mane visible, but his face covered by a dark mask as he stepped inside the car without looking around.

Whisked off by a bevy of bouncers and bodyguards to the white SUV with dark glasses on all sides, Aryan was immediately driven toward his Bandra home via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

- Advertisement -

He reached well in time for a piping-hot home-cooked lunch, 29 days after he left his ‘Mannat’ bungalow on October 2 for the Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise which ended in an unexpected jail sojourn.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

qn/ksk/

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePuneeth to be cremated with full state honours on Saturday
Next articleBigg Boss Telugu 5: Weekend round-up
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,872FansLike
46,208FollowersFollow
6,387FollowersFollow
57,602FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US