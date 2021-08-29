'As Far As I Can Walk' wins Grand Prix Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary film fest

- Advertisement -

Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), Aug 29 (IANS) The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival’s most prestigious prize ‘The Grand Prix Crystal Globe’ went to the movie ‘As Far As I Can Walk’.

As the festival came to an end on Saturday, it announced its various prizes.

Stefan Arsenijevic’s ‘As Far As I Can Walk’ is a movie about African immigrants deported to Germany from Serbia. The film also took the Best Actor award for lead actor Ibrahim Koma. The other lead actors in the film are Nancy Mensah Offei and Maxim Khalil.

The award-winning movie is written by Stefan Arsenijevic, Nicolas Ducray, and Bojan Vuleti.

The Grand Prix Crystal Globe, the event’s main prize comes with a $25,000 grant split between the director and producer, according to Deadline.com.

‘As Far as I Can Walk’ follows Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who left Ghana with a dream of a better life in Europe. Instead of reaching the western part of the continent, they were deported back to Serbia. Strahinja has started to build himself a career, while Ababuo is unable to fulfill her ambitions and she feels increasingly frustrated. When she disappears one day, Strahinja sets out to find her.

–IANS

eka/kr