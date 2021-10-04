HomeBollywoodNews

As he shoots in Jharkhand, Avinash Tiwary describes state's beauty

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is currently shooting in Jharkhand for his upcoming OTT project, is smitten by the state’s culture and beauty.

The ‘Bulbul’ actor took out sometime to explore the local vicinity and also went to Betla National Park in his time off from the shoot.

“Jharkhand has been a revelation for me, I was unaware of its natural beauty. We have been shooting in the rural areas in and around Palamu,” the actor tells IANS.

Last seen in the film ‘The Girl on The Train’, Avinash plans to visit some more locations before wrapping up the shoot.

“It has been a very tight schedule for me and I have not been able to make much time for pleasure but I do intend to visit Dasham Falls and Jagannath Temple before I make a trip back to Bombay,” shares the actor.

–IANS

ym/kr

