Advtg.
Bollywood News

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations

By Glamsham Editorial
Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer Asees Kaur has come up with a new single with musician Goldie Sohel. She says she loves collaborating with various artistes.

After teaming up on “Baat nahi karni” earlier this year, the two have joined hands for the new track “Aaja ve”.

It is a romantic number that expresses the journey and explores the pureness of being in love. The video depicts the journey of a couple, the pain and hardships that come along with a relationship.

Advtg.

“I am a big fan of collaborations. Working with Goldie is always crazy and a learning experience. We both can’t hold our excitement as there are many more (songs) in our kitty,” said Asees.

Praising singer-composer Goldie, Asees said: “Goldie is very good at what he does, I love how he always has a vision of sound scape he wants to explore with each of his songs. I am sure he will create his own space of music super soon.”

Goldie shared that it is always a good feeling and a great experience working with Asees. “I feel she understands and relates to the kind of songs and music I compose and write. Her voice is soothing and perfect in every sense, and takes the song to another level.”

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVarun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song
Next articleRaveena Tandon goes camping in the HImalayas
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 2

Bengal captain Easwaran tests positive

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who played the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in March, has tested positive for Coronavirus,...
Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 3

Bollywood celebrities join the First Salary trend on Twitter

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 4

Raveena Tandon goes camping in the HImalayas

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 5

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 6

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations 7

'Mookuthi Amman' actor-director RJ Balaji: Comedy is tough

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks