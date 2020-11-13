Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actors Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri are returning as a father-son duo in a TV show.

After Bepanah Pyaar, the two will be seen together in Brahmarakshas 2. Ashish and Pearl worked together almost a year ago and they stayed in touch since then. From sharing lunches on set to bonding over dinner when away from the set premises, Ashish and Pearl share a strong bond.

“Pearl and I go back a long way, the last time we worked together was a year ago and we are once again reuniting on the set, picking up where we left off,” said Ashish.

Advtg.

“While, it is always a delight to work with him and play his on-screen father, I have never thought of Pearl as any different from my own son. He is indeed a great talented kid and I have bonded really well with him in the little time that I have known him. I would wish him nothing but the best in life,” he added.

Brahmarakshas 2 will soon premiere on Zee TV.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKirti Kulhari enjoys winter in Rajasthan with Bajra roti lunch
Next articleAjay Devgn: Encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen 1

Rana Daggubati happy to visit outdoor shoot location after 'forever'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time on Friday, and he is...
Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen 2

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB...

Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen 3

Cricketers' long family, social isolation not sustainable: Badale

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Secret of MI's success strong core of quality players: Dravid

Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen 4

TV star Siddharth Nigam urges fans not to burst crackers that...

Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen 5

Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks