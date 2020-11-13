Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri back as father-son duo on screen

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actors Ashish Kaul and Pearl V. Puri are returning as a father-son duo in a TV show.

After Bepanah Pyaar, the two will be seen together in Brahmarakshas 2. Ashish and Pearl worked together almost a year ago and they stayed in touch since then. From sharing lunches on set to bonding over dinner when away from the set premises, Ashish and Pearl share a strong bond.

“Pearl and I go back a long way, the last time we worked together was a year ago and we are once again reuniting on the set, picking up where we left off,” said Ashish.

“While, it is always a delight to work with him and play his on-screen father, I have never thought of Pearl as any different from my own son. He is indeed a great talented kid and I have bonded really well with him in the little time that I have known him. I would wish him nothing but the best in life,” he added.

Brahmarakshas 2 will soon premiere on Zee TV.

–IANS

