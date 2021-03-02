Ashley Benson: I keep my relationships private

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Actress Ashley Benson is not someone who likes to reveal details about her personal life. The “Pretty Little Liars” star says this helps in protecting one’s relationship.

Benson says that nothing can be done if you are photographed together but is best not to be “overexposed”.

“I usually keep my relationships private.You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it,” the actress said in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, according to eonline.com.

The actress, who was dating model Cara Delevingne, broke up last April. Then, she dated rapper G-Eazy but did not give out details even when they parted ways in February 2021.

