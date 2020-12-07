Bollywood News

Ashmit Patel on playing terrorist" 'It's tricky territory'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Ashmit Patel found portraying a terrorist in the web series, Peshawar, an intense affair. The show is based on a real-life terror attack, and talks of the conflict between the terrorist and the army that led to the murder of children of a school in Peshawar, Pakistan.

“I have essayed the role of Abbu Shaamil, a terrorist and mastermind, and it was pretty intense,” said Ashmit.

“As an actor we try to identify with a character you play, but how can one identify with a terrorist — it’s tricky territory. In reality this mastermind was actually taking the revenge of the death of his daughter. So, I had to somewhere understand his psyche and keep playing the word revenge in my head to sort of understand his actions. Of course, without attaching myself too much to it. That was the dilemma I was kind of dealing with,” he added.

“Peshawar” will see Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen making his digital debut as Dev Raj, an Indian Army officer.

The show will release on December 16 on ULLU app.

–IANS

