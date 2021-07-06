Ashoke Pandit announces film on athlete Pinki Pramanik's life

Adv.

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Producer Ashoke Pandit on Tuesday announced that he would be backing a film based on the life of gold medal-winning track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik, who hails from Purulia, West Bengal.

Pandit says, the film will be a tribute to all athletes.

While the script is being penned by Priyanka Ghatak, the cast is yet to be announced.

Pandit told IANS: “Writer Priyanka Ghatak read about this athlete and came up with this thought. We worked on the story for nearly 6-7 months and did our research. We feel this story has to be narrated to the world. We have been in touch with Pinki Pramanik, met her in Kolkata and signed the rights for making the film. Very soon the cast and entire technical crew will be on board. We go on floors very soon.”

“The film is a tribute to all athletes in the country. Most athletes come from small towns without any godfathers, big money or having family connections in that field,” he added.

Pramanik’s life story does not come without a share of controversies, including a rape allegation levelled against her and question raised on her gender identity. Will that be included in the film?

“My take has always been issue-based subjects. How an achiever from the small town of Purulia reaches to that level, and how that dream comes down shattered. It’s the story of the rise and downfall of an achiever. We will talk about the system, the tragedies, and everything,” replied the producer.

The makers have also released a poster carrying athlete Pinki Pramanik’s photo, which reads: “Most controversial story of a ‘woman’ athlete who was accused of being a ‘man’ and implicated in rape charges.”

–IANS

abh/vnc