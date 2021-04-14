Ashutosh Rana tests positive for Covid-19

Adv.

Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for Covid-19. The 53-year-old actor shared the news on Facebook while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri.

In the post written in Hindi, the actor added he hopes for a speedy recovery. Rana further stated in the post that he has his family tested and also requested friends, fans and well-wishers who have come in contact with him after April 7 to get themselves tested.

He also extended Chaitra Navratri wishes to his fans and followers and said he prays for everyone’s good health, long life and happiness, in the post written on Tuesday.

As per reports, the actor and his wife Renuka Shahane recently took their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the work front, Rana stars in the recently-released digital film “Pagglait” where he features alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Sheeba Chaddha among others.