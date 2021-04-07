Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to debut as an author with ‘Mapping Love’

Adv.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to add two new feathers to her glorious hat. As reported earlier, she’s all set to make her debut on the OTT platform with a brand new series, ‘Faadu’. Simultaneously, she will also be making her debut as an author with her novel titled, ‘Mapping Love’. An ad filmmaker, script writer and director, Ashwiny is someone who has dabbled successfully with various platforms so far and now, she’s rearing to explore some newer avenues.

Speaking about her newest endeavours, Ashwiny shares, “An urge to learn and adapt new forms of storytelling always gives me immense joy. With my soon to be released debut novel, Mapping Love, in May I wanted to go back to the calmness of typing words in solitude. I wanted to take the reader to a world of words to visual interpretation.”

Enlightening further on her decision to foray into the OTT platform, she shares, “With the web-series, ‘Faadu,’ I want to evolve myself into a new and exciting long format medium which has its own challenges, I also want to keep educating myself with new-age technology that is driving the various aspects of cinema making now. Making new paths refuels my passion for telling stories in every medium. It’s also is an extension of my belief to be a constant learner and knowledge seeker for life.”

The critically acclaimed filmmaker has given us unique stories in the past like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilley Ki Barfi’ and ‘Panga’. Her movies are loved by the masses as well as the critics. And now, making a foray into two different content formats simultaneously is definitely a high. And Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is surely reeling in its joy and glory!