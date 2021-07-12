Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces ‘Breakpoint’, ‘Faadu’ & ‘Mapping Love’

Adv.

Celebrations are underway for critically acclaimed filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is all set to foray into the OTT space, with her documentary on Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, titled BREAK POINT, as well as the literary space, with fictional novel Mapping Love, in a short span of time.

A source close to the development shares, “It is a very exciting time for Ashiwny, as two of her very cherished works are going to be put out for the audiences soon. She had been working on ‘Mapping Love’ since the last 3 years and now it is finally going to hit the stands on August 1. BREAKPOINT is also another project, that Ashwiny is really close to, which was announced 2 days back.

The source further adds, “Ashwiny is also currently working on the life story of Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mrs. Sudha Murthy, which will go on floors by end of the year.”

In an earlier interview, speaking about Mapping Love, Ashwiny shares, “I wanted to write this story with the kind of gravity it deserves because every story has a certain human engagement. Some stories are for films, others are meant for transporting readers to a world where they form visuals through the words. ‘Mapping Love’ is something I desired to write in a very slow and engaged way. I wanted to get back to the idea of putting pen to paper, taking my time to get involved and engrossed like a writer in their true form.”

Speaking about BREAKPOINT, Ashwiny had shared on her social media, “I’m honored and filled with immense gratitude to play my part in bringing this incredible story of legendary pair of @leanderpaes and @mbhupathi to the world along with @niteshtiwari22 on #ZEE5. @zee5”

In this one week, the advertiser turned filmmaker has made both the announcements, as she is all set to dabble into multiple formats simultaneously. The Multi-talented filmmaker is all set to showcase her talent on-screen with BREAKPOINT on Zee 5, ‘Faadu’ on Sony Liv and with her words in ‘Mapping Love’.