Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary talks about her green obsession

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has never failed to create an impact on the audience through her brilliant movies.

By Glamsham Editorial
From Nil Battey Sannata to Panga, every film by her has had an intriguing and magical touch to it. Apart from these credentials, a striking similarity in all her movies is the subtle portrayal of nature.

A nature lover and environmentalist herself, Ashwiny, while in a conversation with actress Dia Mirza recently spoke about the way she makes it a point to creatively weave nature in the scripts of her films.

Ashwiny revealed that she consciously made nature a part of her recent movie, Panga. “In Panga, the metal bottle has a character of its own in the film, as it forms a crucial part of Kangana’s (Ranaut) narrative,” said Ashwiny further reminding of the 2018 historic campaign- #BeatPlasticPollution by PM Narendra Modi to make India plastic-free by 2022.

Tiwary also stated how she made an effort to highlight the greenhouse as a prime location in her critically acclaimed movie ‘Nil Battey Sannata’.

She thanks her family for having cultivated the love for nature in her.

“I grew up in a family where conversations were mainly about stitching clothes and growing food.

I have always been socially inclined, and I found that through films I could tell stories and that would be my way to entertain and convey a message to society,” said the Bareilly Ki Barfi director.

The filmmaker has passed on the same values to her children and never misses a chance to take them on outings, close to nature.

From Ranthambore to Corbett to Kaziranga National Park, Ashwiny has taken her kids to all these places on a nature exploration trail. The doting mother has also taught her kids to grow vegetables at home.

Ashwiny concludes that she tries conveying the love people have for their respective hometowns, despite having settled in posh urban, metro cities and that is what makes her movies relatable to the common man. “Pizza pasta bahut ho gaya, abhi daal chawal chahiye,” shares Ashwiny.

