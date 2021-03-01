ADVERTISEMENT
Atul Kulkarni hopes viewers learn from his new crime show

Actor Atul Kulkarni, will soon be hosting a crime show and he hopes that the audience learns something from the series

Mumbai, March 1: Actor Atul Kulkarni, will soon be hosting a crime show and he hopes that the audience learns something from the series.

The show Faraar Kab Tak aims at presenting a different format by showcasing a dual perspective – the cop’s and the criminal’s.

“I am excited about this new adventure I am about to go on with, titled ‘Faraar Kab Tak’. The audience will surely like the new approach and storytelling concept. I hope they enjoy and learn from it as much as I have,” said Kulkarni.

The National Award-winning actor, who has been part of films such as “Chandni Bar” (2001) , “Khakee” (2004), “Delhi 6” (2009), “Jazbaa” (2015) and others, feels it is important to stay alert about one’s surroundings.

“It is important to be aware of our surroundings and the people around us, especially in today’s world. This show will enlighten and make the viewers abreast of the various unsolved crime cases around them and warn them to be more careful and safe,” he said.

The show will go on air from March 15 on Ishara.

