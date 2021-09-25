Avi Adir, Karsh Kale recreate Hebrew hymn in 'Sounds of Society'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The eighth episode of Season 2 of the live musical web series ‘Sounds of Society’ has been launched. Multi-instrumentalist musician Avi Adir and musician, composer, and percussionist Karsh Kale feature in this episode where the duo have created a musical rendition titled ‘Adom Olam’.

‘Adom Olam’ in Hebrew means ‘Eternal Master’. This song is an ancient Hebrew hymn, re-imagined by Adir, who together with Kale have explored the idea of silence in spirituality.

Talking about the same, Avi Adir shared: “While we are awake, and in an intention to create, then we have the space. And this space is part of the music, as breath is part of life.”

Sounds of Society is a genre-free and all-inclusive platform for musicians to showcase their approach to making music, in a collaborative format. The second season features both edited and one-take videos.

Produced by Urban Beat Project and curated by Laiq Qureshi, the eighth episode of Season 2 has released on YouTube.

