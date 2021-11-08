Ayush Mehra overwhelmed with response to 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) After impressive work in the digital sphere, Ayush Mehra made his foray into the world of OTT with his recently released Netflix original ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’.

The actor is off to a flying start on OTT as well with the audience and the critics praising him for his earnest performance. The show is based on the French TV series ‘Call My Agent!’ and stars a powerful line-up of actors like Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor and Aahana Kumra along with Ayush.

Talking about the response to the show and his performance, Ayush says, “It’s amazing to see the response to Call My Agent. The messages and calls that I have received have not only given me loads of happiness but have also driven me to work harder!”

He lauds his team as he adds, “Mehershad was a fun character to play and with an amazing team of makers and my co-actors, it was only a treat. Thank you all for your amazing response!”

Directed by Shaad Ali who is known for films like ‘Saathiya’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ and ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ tells the story of four casting agents as they run pillar to post in order to keep their casting company afloat in a fast changing world.

–IANS

