Ayush Shah on shooting in Yerwada Jail

Actor Ayush Shah is known for his roles on TV shows like ‘Uttaran’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Surya Putra Karn’, among others. His film ‘Life In Dark’, a crime thriller directed by Vijay Patkar, recently released on MX Player for the OTT audience.

The film was shot in Pune’s Yerwada Jail back in 2011 when Ayush was just a teenager.

Recalling his experience of shooting in a jail, while he was 16, Ayush said, “I was actually nervous and curious at the same time. As a kid I had only seen a jail on screens and not in real life. This was to be shot in jail where there were actual kids staying in the remand home. Being young at that time not knowing how things would be but having full trust in the team to guide and being totally available made this experience a learning one for me. I can never forget this experience of shooting and seeing how a remand home functions.”

The film is directed by actor-director Vijay Patkar. Ayush shared his experience of working with the renowned actor.

“To get directed by a person like Vijay sir is definitely something I would never want to miss. A personality who has his expertise not only as an actor but also knowing the minute details has been my pleasure. At that time being a budding actor he has been of a huge support and constant motivation to me where he helped me with variations I could add in the scene and make it even better. I would say this film has been an acting school for me where the script was challenging and even the character. We shot in Pune in a jail and also interacted with the kids who were in the remand home and got to know their stories and how they landed up there.”